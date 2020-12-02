Roshni Act Scam: Former J&K Minister & NC Neta Prem Sagar Aziz Among Beneficiaries

As the massive crackdown on the Roshni Act land grabbing continues, on Wednesday, name of another Jammu & Kashmir politician surfaced. Former Congress and now a National Conference neta Prem Sagar Aziz, who had also served as minister if the erstwhile state, has been named in the Roshni Act land grabbing case, as per sources. Earlier on November 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked former J&K minister and Congress politician, Taj Mohi-ud-Din.

As per reports, ex-MoS Prem Sagar had been benefited by over 16 kanals of Government land in Plahi village under Roshni Act. Teh Deputy Commissioner of Kathua said that 225 and illegal entries have been cancelled 225 and the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu uploaded a list of 644 other beneficiaries, apart from Aziz, as revealed by revenue authorities of Kathua district. In 2018, Prem Sagar Aziz had joined the National Conference in presence of Omar Abdullah. He was suspended from Congress in 2015 and was an MoS in the cabinet of former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The BJP has also targetted the NC president Farooq Abdullah for allegedly being a beneficiary of land illegally acquired under the Roshni Act, alleging that Farooq and Omar Abdullah are in possession of 7.7 kanals of government land in Bahur village of Sunjwan region in Jammu. The J&K administration has recently named several J&K leaders of illegally encroaching on state land in different locations of Jammu region.

On November 1, the J&K administration annulled all actions taken under the Roshni land scheme and announced that it will cancel mutations and retrieve all land sanctioned under the scheme within six months. The Roshni Act, also known as Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, was deemed unconstitutional by the J&K High Court, as it was amended from time to time - contrary to law and unsustainable. It was repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court then ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme.

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks. Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest and state land in J&K has been illegally transferred to influential persons under this law.

What is the Roshni Act?

In 2001, the then NC government enacted the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, which would enable the J&K government to collect fees upto Rs 25,000 crores which would be used to upgrade electricity generation in J&K - naming the act 'Roshni Act'. The NC government had set 1990 as the cut-off year for the scheme, which was later extended to 2004 by the PDP-Congress government in 2005. It was later extended to 2007 by the Ghulam Nabi Azad government, as per reports.

The Act initially planned conferment of propriety rights of around 1,250 hectares of land to occupants of which 15.85 percent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights. Contrary to the expected income, in 2014, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) estimated that against the targeted Rs 25,000 crore, only Rs 76 crore had been realised from the transfer of encroached land between 2007 and 2013. Irregularities including an arbitrary reduction in prices fixed by a standing committee were cited in the report.

In 2015, the Vigilance Organisation completed investigations in five cases and indicted nearly two dozen officials, including three former deputy commissioners for allegedly misusing the provisions of the scheme. It sought sanction to prosecute the accused, which is yet to be granted.

