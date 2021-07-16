Roshni Scam: CBI Raids Residences Of Two Former Kashmir Divisional Commissioners

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at nine places in Srinagar and Jammu in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Roshni scam case. The probe agency raided the premises of two former Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; ex-Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar; ex-Assistant Commissioner of Nazool and former Tehsildar of Nazool.

During the searches conducted so far, the CBI has unearthed several incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, and New Delhi, fixed deposits of more than Rs 25 lakh, cash of Rs 2 lakh, keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts.

The agency had registered the Roshni scam case on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. It was alleged the ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at a prime location in Srinagar, were arbitrarily given to an ineligible applicant at a throwaway price, thereby causing huge loss to the state exchequer. It was further alleged that the land category was also changed by former members of the Price Fixation Committee (PFC). Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier in January, the CBI booked former Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama and 12 others in connection with conferring of land ownership rights under the Roshni Act in alleged violation of provisions. It is alleged that Kakapora-residents Ghulam Ahmed Pandith, Ghulam Nabi Naikoo, Mohammad Amin Pandith, and Farhat Pandith, Abdul Majid Sheikh and Ghulam Rasool Wani had occupied six kanals, 10 marlas, and four sirsai.

Roshni Act

On November 1, the J&K administration cancelled all land transfers that took place under the State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 - also known as the Roshni Act - under which 2.5 lakh acres of land was to be transferred to the existing occupants.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had declared the Roshni Act as "illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable" and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of the land under this law.

(With inputs from agency)