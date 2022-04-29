RPF anti-human trafficking unit rescues 10 minors, 4 women

Jamshedpur, Apr 29 (PTI) Ten minors and four women allegedly being trafficked to a southern state were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an RPF Officer said on Friday.

The victims, who hail from different villages in the vicinity of Chakradharpur town, were rescued when they were about to catch train bound for Ernakulam on Wednesday evening, the officer said.

A team of the Anti-Human Trafficking unit detained them after they failed to give satisfactory reply and handed them over to Childline authorities, the RPF officer said.

The Aadhaar cards of some of the victims were allegedly forged.

"We have detained them on the basis of information given by local Childline authorities", the officer said.

Preliminary investigation by the RPF revealed that they were going to a Southern state in search of livelihood, the officer said.

The childline officials claimed that all the 14 were minors.

The human traffickers could not be identified. PTI BS RG RG

