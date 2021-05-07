Rs 1.2 Lakh For COVID Ambulance? Delhi Cops Arrest Owner Behind Gurgaon-Ludhiana Rip-off

Delhi's Inderpuri Police Team on Friday arrested 29-year-old Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, an ambulance owner who charged Rs 1.2 lakh from a COVID-19 patient after traveling from Gurgaon to Ludhiana. Mimoh is a resident of Dashgarha village of Delhi's Inderpuri. According to the information released by the police, the misconduct was reported against a company "Cardeacare Ambulance Pvt. Ltd." at Dashghara village Inderpuri. The company was providing ambulance service and allegedly looting needy people by charging 2 to 3 times above the actual rate for transportation of COVID-19 patients in its ambulances.

A special team headed by SHO Inderpuri, with SI Pankaj, Ct. Pradeep, Ct. Tajinder Ct. Harish, and Ct Sitaram under the overall supervision of ACP Mayapuri was constituted to trace this company and find out the owner. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, IPS Urvija Goel, the accused's ambulance has been seized and the history of wrongdoing by the owner is being investigated.

It turns out the accused is an MBBS

What came as a shocker was that during the investigation, it was revealed that Mimoh Kumar Bundwal himself is an MBBS doctor who is involved in the ambulance business for the last 2 years. He was also in this profiteering business for the last one month and has cheated numerous people. The bank details of the company have been obtained and it is being analyzed by the police. The accused has returned the cheated money to the victim after getting nabbed. Further investigation is in progress.

Black-marketing by the ambulance owner

On Wednesday, the ambulance owner had initially demanded Rs 1.4 lakh however, when the patient negotiated saying he has oxygen stock, the driver agreed to reduce 20,000. With audacity, the ambulance owner also shared the receipt of the deal where it is mentioned the charge for traveling 350 km. The case that has emerged from the national capital is an example of how the black-marketing of COVID-19 essentials has increased. At a point when the patients are struggling to get beds in hospitals, this incident surely gives a fresh state of worry to both the authorities and patients.

Earlier, several cases of illegal activity conducted by ambulance drivers had come forward but this one surely came as a huge shocker. The police swung into action as soon as the complaint was filed and nabbed the driver.