Rs 6.38 crore cash, over 1 lakh litre liquor seized ahead of polls: Noida Police

Noida, Feb 9 (PTI) The police in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh have seized Rs 6.38 crore “unaccounted cash” and over one lakh litres of illicit liquor since the model code of conduct was implemented, officials said on Wednesday.

Voting in the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the district will take place on Thursday during the first phase of polls in the state. The three seats have a combined voter count of over 16 lakh.

The model code of conduct for the polls was enforced on January 8 while campaigning stopped Tuesday evening, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flying down to the district for a poll programme in the nick of time.

According to figures provided by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate, Rs 6,34,38,000 “unaccounted cash” has been seized in the district in run-up to the assembly elections.

As much as 1,11,019 litres of illicit liquor has also been seized in the state's western district, which borders Delhi, Haryana, Ghaziabad as well as Hapur, Aligarh and Bulandshahr.

The police also seized 177 illegal firearms, while 7,915 licensed guns and pistols were deposited with it ahead of the polls, according to official election guidelines.

While police officials along with paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the length and breadth of the 1,442 sq km large district, preventive action has been taken against more than 22,000 “mischievous elements”.

Challans under CrPC sections 107 and 116 have been issued to 22,287 such people, while 695 have been bound under CrPC section 110(G) – surety bonds to be given by those who are likely to commit acts to disturb public tranquility and breach peace, police said.

Besides these, 34 anti-social elements have been expelled out of Gautam Buddh Nagar under the UP Control of the Goondas Act since the model code of conduct came into force, they added.

PTI KIS http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)