RS Prasad Lashes Out At Opposition For Fueling JNU Protests, Condemns 'Azaadi' Slogans

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the opposition and political parties for fueling the protests at JNU saying that they were not allowing students to study. Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the root cause of the issue was, in fact, the registration crisis that happened where a select few students broke servers and tried to stall the registration process.

"Why were the students who wanted to study stopped? A university campus is for studying. JNU has birthed IAS', ambassadors, great politicians and journalists. Why aren't they raising their voices now? All the politicians going to campus for political tourism, did they ever try to find out the root cause of the problem?"

'Ask for Azaadi but don't allow others to speak'

Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed students for demanding freedom of expression but on the other hand stopping others from freely expressing their mind. "I want to ask these people, do they allow others to speak? Swapan Das Gupta is such an intellectual MP. He was held hostage for 7 hours by SFI, the Kerala Governor was stopped as well. They shut off people and ask for freedom of expression. And then if they are not allowed, they resort to violence."

"JNU is a place where several crores of taxpayers' money is spent, violence will not be allowed. Azaadi slogans all the time. Azaadi from what? India is so 'azaad' such that people come on Delhi streets screaming azaadi azaadi all the time and then they don't let other people speak."

The Union Minister also questioned the people and celebrities who were "tweeting" in support of these protests. "Whoever is tweeting has full right to. But I want to ask them why they are not tweeting on students who are being held back from studying, not being allowed to register, their serves been broken. I want to appeal to the students that let the people who want to study be allowed to study. They can continue protests as long as they do so peacefully."

