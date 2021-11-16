RSS Activist's Murder: BJP Seeks NIA Probe; Meets Governor

A day after a young Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was hacked to death in Palakkad district, the BJP in Kerala on Tuesday met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here, with a request that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The saffron party alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was behind the broad daylight murder and they got the backing of the ruling dispensation.

BJP state chief K Surendran met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan here and gave a representation in this regard.

Stating that the Governor's intervention was inevitable to uphold the rule of law in the state and ensure the protection of life and property of the common man, Surendran wanted Khan to ensure a free and fair investigation in the case.

"I urge Your Excellency to direct the state government to hand over this case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," he said in the representation.

Twenty seven-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife when he was taking her to her place of work in Mambaram in Palakkad on Monday morning, police said.

Surendran, in the representation, charged that it was "very evident" from the autopsy report that "specially trained" assailants were behind the "planned murder".

Though the SDPI had targeted the deceased activist since 2020, the state police had "miserably" failed to provide adequate security to him and it was nothing but 'criminal negligence', he said.

Targeting the ruling CPI(M), Surendan further alleged that it was an open secret that the Marxist party and the Islamic terror outfits were now hand in glove in the state and their common goal was to annihilate nationalist forces in the southern state.

The leader later told reporters here that two RSS workers were killed by SDPI activists in the state in the last 10 days.

"The law and order situation in the state has been completely disrupted. Police have failed to arrest anyone even 24 hours after Sanjith's murder," he said alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was helping the SDPI politically.

He also said that the Governor has assured to intervene in the incident.

