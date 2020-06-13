RSS Affiate Demands Strict Laws Against Web Series That 'hurt Fabric Of Indian Society'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday strongly condemned the hateful violence, sexuality, nudity and use of derogatory content for 'Bharatiya army' in web series at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Karin. The RSS affiliate Sanskar Bharti issued a resolution castigating the 'chaotic freedom flourishing under the guise of freedom of expression.'

He further demanded that the government should immediately enact stringent laws to curb such kinds of productions that hurt the delicate fabric of Bharatiya society and nation as a whole.

The resolution reads, "Scenes tarnishing Hindu Dharma and criminalising Hindu values are shown in plenty in these web series. Bharatiya army and their families that have a strong place of honour and respect is also shamelessly and recklessly portrayed as derogatory."

The RSS member clarified that the cultural wing is not against the web series that provide clean entertainment. Bharti requested producers and directors to produce series that show the uniqueness of Indian culture and criticised those web series which are often based on crime and nudity.

While speaking to ANI Amir Chand, the national general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, said that in absence of censorship on web series content, the government must look into the content served to the youth of the nation. Adding further he said that it is the responsibility of the artistes and workers involved in such web series to ensure that the content is not in contradiction to the cultural values of the society. An ideal situation is when there is no need for government intervention, he said.

"The resolution has been passed to ensure that artistes working in web series should lead society and especially youth in the right direction, and secondly the society too should be self-aware. There are a handful of people who make web series that not good for society and laws should be made to prevent content that is not good for national security," said Chand.

The resolution comes at the time when Alt Balaji's XXX 2 web series has received backlash for a controversial scene. An FIR has also been registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings and insulting Army personnel. Lately, producers of web series have come under attack from right-wing organisations for scenes disrespecting the army and promoting sentiments against Hindus.

(With inputs from ANI)