RSS Faces Another Intimidating Threat; 'Kill You' Message On Leader's Car In Karnataka

After the Centre's 'Operation Octopus' against the Popular Front of India (PFI) across India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have been receiving back-to-back threats. In another recent shocking development, some unidentified miscreants have written 'Kill You Jihadi' on the car of the District Coordinator of RSS Dharma Jagran, Dr Shashidhar, in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Following this, a complaint has been registered at the Kadur police station.

This comes two days after petrol bombs were hurled at an RSS functionary's residence in the Chitlapakkam area of Tambaram district in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, another attack on RSS workers was reported when miscreants hurled three petrol bombs at the residence of an RSS member in Madurai. Several other similar incidents were reported from locations like Salem, and Kanyakumari where miscreants attacked the residences and offices of the workers.

Earlier in the day, a shocking video of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader emerged from Kerala where he was heard openly threatening RSS workers in the wake of 'Operation Octopus', and said, "Either our ideals will win in this country or we will embrace the martyrdom that we dream of (Allah-hu-Akbar). You (RSS) know very well when you attack us in the dark, we are the ones who will handle you in broad daylight in 10 seconds". Notably, SDPI evolved out of the PFI in 2009.

Meanwhile, hours ago, Maharashtra ATS sources informed Republic Media Network that top Hindu leaders may have been targets of the PFI. Some sources have also confirmed that during the questioning of accused arrested persons, they revealed that the headquarters of the RSS may also have been on the PFI radar.

'Operation Octopus' against PFI

This comes in the backdrop of the Central Government's nationwide crackdown on the PFI on September 22, which has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus', the multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested over 106 members of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday after multiple raids at 93 locations in 15 states, like, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. Around 22 people were detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people were arrested. ED is also probing the money laundering aspects related to this.

Later, Republic TV had accessed the NIA's remand report pertaining to the mega crackdown The central agency submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and arrests. The agency in its remand report stated that the PFI has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It further states that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

The central probe agency in its remand report stated, "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities." "More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society," the NIA added.