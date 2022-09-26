'RSS HQ & Hindu Leaders Were PFI Targets,' Reveal Maharashtra ATS Sources As BJP Slams MVA

Amid the Centre's 'Operation Octopus' against the Popular Front of India (PFI) across India, Maharashtra ATS sources have informed Republic Media Network that top Hindu leaders may have been targets of the PFI. Some sources have also confirmed that during the questioning of accused arrested persons, they revealed that the headquarters of the RSS may also have been on the PFI radar.

Reacting to the shocking revelations, BJP Maharashtra MLA Atul Bhatkalkar spoke to Republic and stated, "It is really very shocking and a deplorable thing. It is also anti-national. The first demand is that the Central government should ban PFI with immediate effect. Second- what is the reaction of all the so-called supporters of PFI?"

"The third question is, Why are all these so-called secular leaders, like janaab Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar still keeping mum on all these revelations of ATS on PFI activities? What is their exact position? Do they want PFI to be banned? They should come out clean, and as the ex-CM of Maharashtra for over 2.5 years, Uddhav Thackeray should take a position on this in front of the people of Maharashtra as to what was going on in his tenure regarding PFI and his knowledge about such activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's NIA court has extended the remand of 19 accused associated with PFI, by 5 more days. They were produced before the court at the end of their 4-day remand.

'Operation Octopus' against PFI

The Central Government initiated a nationwide crackdown on the PFI on September 22, which has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus', the multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested over 106 members of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday after multiple raids at 93 locations in 15 states, like, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. Around 22 people were detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people were arrested. ED is also probing the money laundering aspects related to this.

The nationwide crackdown on the PFI continues in several states of the country such as-- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The Kerala police on Sunday raided several houses, shops and establishments in the Kannur district linked to the PFI. Led by Kannur DCP K Ratnakumar, the Kerala police raided several places in the Kannur district linked to the PFI and its members. Apart from the Kannur city police raids, places like Pappinisseri, Valapattanam, Iritti, Mattannur and Kannapuram were also raided.

Republic TV accessed the NIA's remand report pertaining to the mega crackdown The central agency submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and the arrests. The agency in its remand report stated that the PFI has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It further states that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

The central probe agency in its remand report stated, "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities." "More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society," the NIA added.