RSS Worker Murder Case: Kerala Police Raids Multiple SDPI Offices In Palakkad

Kerala Police have reportedly begun an extensive investigation in the murder case of RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad. The probe team on Thursday raided 5 SDPl/Popular Front offices in the Palakkad district. The police raided SDPl-Popular Front offices in Nenmara, Cherpulassery, Shornur, Puthunagaram and Athikkode region.

Sanjith, RSS Thenari constituency Pramukh was slain by a group of men of which three have been arrested. The accused have active links with SDPI offices in the region where the raids were held. The police team took into custody various books and pamphlets kept in the offices. So far, the police have arrested only three accused in the Sajith murder case. Abdul Salam, a resident of Nenmara, Jafar, a resident of Kozhinjampara, who was directly involved in the murder, and Nisar, a resident of Ottapalam, who helped the accused to escape, was arrested. Five people are yet to be found, including three who were directly involved in the crime.

RSS worker murder investigation

A month after the murder, BJP leaders had alleged that the police had failed to nab the culprits and that there was an attempt to sabotage the case, delay the probe and help the accused destroy evidence. Sanjith’s family had protested alleging delay on the part of Kerala Police. The BJP in Palakkad has also planned to hold a massive stir against the police.

Meanwhile, Police sources told Republic that they have received information about those who provided assistance to the absconding accused in the case. The probe team, it is learnt has filed a report in court against some of them. Proceedings were initiated to include in the list of defendants all those who assisted the defendants. The raid as per police sources is subsequent to the information they collected after tracking the movement of some of these suspects.

Image: Twitter/ PTI