Russian National Held With Drugs In North Goa

A 45-year-old Russian national was arrested on Sunday allegedly with hashish oil worth Rs 4.65 lakh and cannabis seeds valued at Rs 24,000 from Morjim beach village in North Goa, police said.

Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi identified him as Reberiev Aleksei, a resident of Madhlawada.

Aleksei has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS0 Act, he added.

