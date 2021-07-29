S N Pradhan Takes Over Additional Charge Of NCB From Delhi Top Cop Rakesh Asthana

S N Pradhan took over additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday, July 29 from Rakesh Asthana. Asthana was recently appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27 after working as the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

S.N Pradhan hopes to keep narcotics in check

An order issued by the Union Home Ministry for the NCB on Wednesday said "Pradhan 'shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NCB vice Asthana (Rakesh) with immediate effect for a period of three months or till the appointment and joining of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.' Asthana, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer, had been holding the additional charge of NCB DG since July 2019.

Sharing pictures on Twitter of him taking charge, the NDRF DG, a 1988-batch IPS officer from Jharkhand cadre wrote, 'Hope to do my bit towards sustaining the national mission against narcotics & psychotropic substances."

Took over additional charge of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Shri Rakesh Asthana today. Hope to do my bit towards sustaining the national mission against narcotics & psychotropic substances.

Jai Hind

🙏🏻🇮🇳🙏🏻@HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @DDNewsHindi @PTI_News @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/XJFuPYYvGa — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) July 29, 2021

The federal anti-narcotics agency, which functions as the apex national body on drugs and narcotics issues, had its last regular DG in IPS officer and current Odisha DGP Abhay who left the post on July 4, 2019.

In a related development, the Union government recently changed the appointment rules for the NCB DG as it has been 'upgraded' from the pay matrix level-15 (Additional DG rank in the IPS) to the apex level of 16/17 (DG or DG equivalent rank in the IPS), effective from June 2.

Rakesh Asthana appointed new Delhi police commissioner

Rakesh Asthana on July 27 was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was Director-General of Border Security force (BSF). DG-ITBP SS Deswal has been appointed to take up the additional charge of DG-BSF till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

