Sachin Bishnoi Remanded To Police Custody In Sidhu Moosewala's Murder Case

The Punjab police have secured the custody of gangster Sachin Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the killing of Congress member and rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. He has been sent to week-long police custody until October 6.

A Special Cell of Delhi Police extradited Bishoi in August from Azerbaijan's capital Baku where he reportedly entered using a fake passport. He is believed to have been abroad at the time of the assassination of Moosewala in Mansa's Jawaharke village on May 29, 2022. Reports say he was responsible for handling the logistics for Moosewala's murder and misled investors by claiming responsibility for the killing when he was actually outside of India.

Apart from Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar was also nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being deported from the UAE in July this year.

Notably, the Punjab police filed a chargesheet naming 34 people suspected of being involved in Moosewala's killing. The chargesheet also included the names of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria among others.

Sachin Bishnoi is one of the four criminals who reportedly planned the killing of Moosewala and a red corner notice was issued against him. He reportedly freely admitted in an interview that he had shot and killed Moosewala "with his own hands" in vengeance. The gangster also said that Lawrence's close friend and "his brother Vicky Middukhera" had been murdered, and this was why he committed the crime.