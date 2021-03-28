Sachin Vaze Confesses 'evidence Was Tossed Into Mithi' After NIA's Huge Recovery: Sources

After recovering ten pieces of evidence from the Mithi riverbed on Sunday in connection to the Antilia bomb scare case, NIA sources have stated that Vaze has allegedly confessed to tossing pieces of evidence into Mithi river. Moreover, NIA sources state that the recovered DVRs are from Vaze's housing society where the Scorpio (which was found with explosives outside Antilia) was parked between February 17-24. Sources state that the evidence which was recovered from the riverbed was allegedly in Vaze's custody till Mansukh Hiren's death.

Vaze confesses: 'Evidence was tossed into Mithi'

NIA recovers 10 pieces of evidence

In a 3 hour-long search, NIA on Sunday recovered 10 pieces of evidence from Mithi riverbed in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex. In the presence of ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, who was taken to the site for evidence recovery, a team of 11 divers recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disk, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates from the river-bed. Sources have reported that the number plates recovered have been reported stolen in Aurangabad and blacklisted since November 2020. Vaze and his aide API Riyaz Kazi are under scanner for 'evidence destruction' after Kazi was spotted at a number-plate shop, carrying DVRs and a computer. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Kazi and Vaze have now been suspended from the Mumbai police.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also siezed several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site.