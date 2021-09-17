Sachin Vaze Echoes Param Bir's Extortion Charge Against Deshmukh, ED Charge Sheet Reveals

In a sensational development, dismissed API Sachin Vaze corroborated ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. On February 20, Singh wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the former Maharashtra Home Minister had asked Vaze to extort crores of rupees per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. Vaze's allegations feature in his statement given to the ED which has been included in the charge sheet filed against Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

He claimed that the NCP MLA had handed him over a list of 1750 bars and restaurants during a meeting held at the latter's official residence in October 2020 and asked him to collect Rs.3 lakh each from these establishments. While the charge sheet hasn't named Deshmukh as an accused, it alleged that Vaze collected money at the behest of the former and was handed over to Palande and Shinde. Currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case, Vaze also accused the ex-Home Minister of regularly giving him instructions on key cases.

Legal woes for Anil Deshmukh

After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai.

It accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody.

On August 16, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari, and V Ramasubramanian had declined to grant him protection from any coercive action in the case registered by the ED. Thereafter, the central agency issued a lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister after he skipped its summons 5 times in a row. On his part, Deshmukh has agreed to cooperate with the probe only after he exhausts all legal remedies.

