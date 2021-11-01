Sachin Vaze Extorted During 17 Year Exile; Must Find Who Made Him CIU Head: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Monday secured the custody of sacked and disgraced former API Sachin Vaze in connection with the alleged Goregaon extortion case which also includes former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Vaze's former boss Param Bir Singh. The Mumbai Police in court highlighted how Sachin Vaze got the role of Head of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police.

In a big revealation, the Mumbai Police informed the court that Vaze who was not in the police force for over 17 years, still carried out extortion during his time away. The Mumbai Police also argued over the position given to Sachin Vaze and stated that it was a 'very important role' for someone who was suspended for over 17 years. The Mumbai Police also informed the court that Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze tarnished the image of the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch was seeking Vaze's custody for 10 days.

"Even in 17 years when he was not in service, he used to threaten and carry out extortion. He is using health as an excuse to stay away from investigation" said Advocate Jagtap appearing for Mumbai Police. "We need 10 days custody, we will take care of his health," the Mumbai Police argued

Crime Branch granted Sachin Vaze's custody till November 6

Meanwhile, the court has granted Sachin Vaze's custody to the Mumbai Police till November 6. Vaze will be kept in the custody of Mumbai crime branch at the Police Commissioner's Office. In addition, the former API has also made an application before the court asking for some special facilities because citing his recent 'heart' surgery. Vaze was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police from the Taloja Jail where he was lodged following his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran death case.

Republic TV also confronted the sacked cop who has been chargesheeted for terror and murder over his role in the extortion case, while he was being transported from Taloja jail. However, Vaze didn't answer, lodged as he was between two cops in the car, and also wouldn't venture any information on his former boss Param Bir's whereabouts.

This comes after a Mumbai Court had earlier allowed Mumbai Police to secure the custody of the dismissed cop to quiz him in an alleged Goregaon extortion case. Apart from Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been named as an accused in the same Goregaon extortion case. The Goregaon Police had registered a case against Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh and some locals for extortion. This surfaced after a hotelier, Bimal Agarwal, alleged that the accused extorted money from him and threatened to file cases against him and his restaurant and bar.

The hotelier claimed that he had paid Rs 9 lakh in cash and two Samsung Fold-2 phones worth Rs 2,12,000 to then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh through Sachin Vaze. In another allegation, Agarwal claimed that the two used to extort money from other establishments and bookies in Mumbai. Param Bir Singh, after falling out with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, had also accused the latter of allegedly asking Vaze to extort a princely sum from Mumbai's bars and restaurants. Interestingly, Deshmukh also made his first appearance before the ED over the PMLA case lodged against him in this regard.