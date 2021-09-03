Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma Charged With Murder As NIA Files Antilia Bomb Case Chargesheet

In a breaking development, former Assistant Police Inspector (API) in the Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, and his aide and fellow encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma have been charged with murder by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia Bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren Murder case. The NIA on Friday filed its first chargesheet in the Antilia Bomb Scare case in the Special NIA court in Mumbai.

Sachin Vaze has been charged under section 120b, 201, 286, 302, 364, 386, 403, 419, 465, 473, and 506 of IPC along with sections 16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA); whereas Pradeep Sharma has been charged under 120b, 201, 302, 364 and 403 of IPC along with 16, 18, and 20 of (UAPA)

The NIA had taken over the Antilia Bomb scare case from Mumbai Police while the Mansukh Hiren murder case was taken over from the Maharashtra Anti-Terror squad. Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma's role surfaced in the Mansukh Hiren Murder case whereas Sachin Vaze's is connected to both the cases and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was invoked in the cases.

There are ten names mentioned in the NIA chargesheet including Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, Riyaz Kazi, Sunil Mane (Vaze's close aide), Santosh Shellar and Anand Jadav (who were in contact with Pradeep Sharma). Sachin Vaze had, in fact, been tasked with probing the Antilia Bomb Scare case, till his own role in the matter surfaced and he was taken into custody.

The NIA had earlier informed the special judge that it needs time to interrogate Sachin Vaze for further investigation in the case. A defence lawyer lawyer has informed PTI that the NIA filed the chargesheet two days before the end of the 30-day extension granted by the court to complete the process.

What are the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases?

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze was again suspended from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC, since upheld by the Supreme Court.

Vaze, meanwhile, was sent to Taloja jail where he remained till just days ago when he was moved to a private hospital after claiming he has a 'heart' ailment, while the Maharashtra govt has also ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rogue' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI is also probing Anil Deshmukh who has stepped down as Maharashtra's Home Minister, whereas the ED has also filed a case.