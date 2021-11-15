Sachin Vaze Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody At Taloja Jail In Goregaon Extortion Case

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case. He will be lodged in Mumbai's Taloja jail. This development comes after Vaze's police custody ended in an extortion case.

Builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agarwal had alleged that the accused persons, including the expelled cop, extorted Rs. 9 lakh from him to not perform their duty of conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants. Agarwal also alleged that they forced him to buy two smartphones costing over Rs. 2.90 lakh.

The FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station under sections 34, 120B, 201, 384, 385, 388 and 389 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for the purported incidents that took place between January 2020 and March 2021. Among the accused, Sachin Vaze, Sumit and Alpesh Patel are under arrest whereas former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati have absconded.

ED likely to seek Vaze's custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed that it will seek custody of Sachin Vaze to confront former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with the statement given by the former.

Last week, a Mumbai court had dismissed ED's plea seeking Vaze's custody.

"The urgency is, if we found some explosive from Sachin Vaze’s statement, then we can confront Anil Deshmukh who is now under our custody," ED had said. However, the Court said, "The original custody is of NIA and now with Mumbai Police. You can wait till Judicial Custody."

The sacked officer was arrested in the Antilia Bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren murder case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested earlier this month in a corruption case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday. The court also turned down his request for home-cooked meals.