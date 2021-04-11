Sachin Vaze's Aide API Riyaz Kazi Sent To NIA Custody Till 16 April, Hours After Arrest

In a major development in the Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case, Sachin Vaze's aide ex-Mumbai API Riyaz Kazi was sent to 5-day NIA custody till 16 April on Sunday, by a special NIA court. The NIA argued that Kazi was working on Vaze's behest and has destroyed evidence, as confessed by Vaze. Seeking 10-day custody, NIA argued that they need to interrogate Kazi of his role in both Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case.

Kazi arrested by NIA

Earlier in the day, NIA arrested Kazi who was questioned several times buy NIA and was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March. Kazi was seen in the CCTV footage at a number plate shop that was accessed exclusively by Republic TV where Kazi was seen entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and have a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He was also seen taking away DVDs and a computer from the shop, which he later allegedly destroyed at the Mithi river. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. Singh may appeal against the probe in Bombay HC.