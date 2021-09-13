In fresh inputs in relation to the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases, the Republic Media Network on Monday accessed chats and call records between the main accused - disgraced and sacked former ACP Sachin Vaze - and the deceased, Mansukh Hiren. Between the period of October 26 and February 26, the day of the incident, there were as many as 18 WhatsApp calls between Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren, it has emerged.

The development comes a week after the National Investigation Agency filed over a 1000-page chargesheet, in which it named Sachin Vaze and his aide and fellow encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma as the prime accused. In the chargesheet, the investigative agency detailed how Sachin Vaze allegedly played an instrumental role in carrying out the Antillia bomb scare and plotted the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren thereafter.

WhatsApp texts between Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren

Besides the 18 WhatsApp calls, Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren had also exchanged a few messages in the said period. On September 20, 2020, Mansukh Hiren had messaged Sachin Vaze asking him to send the Scorpio (allegedly the one used in the Antilia bomb scare), citing that he had to go out somewhere.

September 20, 2020: Mansukh Hiren to Sachin Vaze,"Sir, Scorpio bhejna kal bhar jana hai"

Then again on January 11, 2021, Mansukh Hiren messaged Sachin Vaze asking for 'payment'. On not receiving the payment, Mansukh Hiren messaged again on January 14, 2021, saying," Payment bhi kardo Sir. Thora arjant hai."

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren murder as per NIA chargesheet

As per the chargesheet filed by NIA, Sachin Vaze not only planned the Antilia bomb scare but was also instrumental in physically placing the Scorpio laden with gelatin sticks and a threat note, addressed to the Chairman of a major business group, near his residence.

As per NIA, Sachin Vaze had tried to get businessman Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio, to file a false complaint of theft of the car, while in reality, it is he who had taken the vehicle. When things got out of hand, the NIA states that Sachin Vaze began to threaten Mansukh Hiren and tried to pressurize Hiren to take responsibility for placing the vehicle, the chargesheet states. The chargesheet further added that when Hiren refused, Vaze conspired with other co-accused Sunil Mane, Pradeep Sharma to eliminate Mansukh Hiren. He persuaded Mansukh Hiren to go into hiding till the matter gets settled and assured to facilitate the same. To remove the obstacle Mansukh Hiren was turning out to be Sunil Mane picked him up and further handed him over to other co-accused persons Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni who killed Hiren and dumped his body which was later recovered.

In the entire planning and plotting as well as the execution, the accused persons used exclusive mobile phones & benami SIM Cards provided by Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor. The phones and sim cards along with the other evidence were destroyed by Riyazuddin Kazi during the investigation being conducted by him while being the Investigative Officer of the case, as per the NIA charge sheet.

On March 13, Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA for his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare and murder of Mansukh Hiren. Vaze was suspended from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody. Vaze has since then spent over 4 months in Taloja jail. He moved to a private hospital for a 'heart surgery' before the NIA filed the chargesheet.