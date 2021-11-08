Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police SIT To Question Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The four-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police led by Inspector General SPS Parmar left for the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday, November 8, to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is lodged in the Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two of his disciples will be questioned by the SIT. He was named as an accused in the theft of a "bir" (copy) of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara.

Senior Superintendent of Police M S Bhullar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhvir Singh and Inspector Dalbir Singh are the other members of the team.

Before leaving for Rohtak, Parmar told reporters, "It is a process of investigation which we are taking forward".

Parmar further informed that the duration to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief is expected to end depending on whether he will cooperate with the investigation or not and whether his responses are authentic. He also said that a list of questions for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been prepared by the SIT.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in October had told the Punjab Police to question the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the jail in connection with the 2015 sacrilege case. The Court had also said that in pursuance of a production warrant, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would not be taken to the Faridkot court.

On October 29, the Faridkot court had issued the production warrant against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the case for producing him before it.

Dera Sacha Sauda sect head was sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping two of his disciples, in 2017. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, more than two years ago. And on October 18, 2021, a special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in connection to the murder of 19-year-old sect manager Ranjit Singh.

