SAD Lashes Out At DGP Dinkar Gupta Over 'Kartarpur' Remark, Demands Apology

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday slammed DGP Dinkar Gupta's remark asserting it to be highly unacceptable and demanded his suspension. The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikh devotees wishing to visit Kartarpur.

The SAD leader said that Sikhs visit the place with a lot of devotion and such a statement coming from the DGP of Punjab is highly unacceptable. Demanding an apology from Dinkar Gupta, he said that the statement reflects the mentality of the Congress party. "The party holds an anti-Sikh mentality, they are now influencing the officers to think the same way," he said.

'Punjab police lost its credibility'

Reacting to the DGP's statement, another SAD leader said that he has no right to make such dangerous and atrocious statements. "I feel there is a deep-rooted controversy behind the statement, to torpedo the pilgrims of Kartarpur corridor." He further said that the Punjab police have no credibility remaining.

"Dinkar Gupta poses a strong threat to the unity and integrity of the country. Now it is a litmus test for CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, to choose between the DGP who has painted the Sikhs as terrorists and the Kartarpur devotees," he said.

DGP Dinkar Gupta’s controversial statement

Adding to this, he further said, Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED.

