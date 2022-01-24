SAD Leader Bikram Majithia's Interim Bail In Drugs Case Cancelled By Punjab & Haryana HC

The anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia was rejected by Punjab and Harayana High court on Monday. The development comes after his interim protection from arrest in a drugs case expired today. On January 18, the court had extended the interim protection to the former Minister till January 24.

A case was registered against Bikram Majithia under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case on December 20, after which he went underground, only to surface weeks later at the Golden Temple. While granting anticipatory bail to him on January 10, the HC had directed him to join the probe in the case. The special investigation team probing the matter had then questioned him for more than two hours in connection with the case registered against him.

Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail application of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/aNCPqMdIvn — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

'Being targetted ahead of elections: Majithia

Earlier, while seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, the SAD leader had contended that targetting him was one of the major election planks of the current Congress-led Punjab government. The Court had heard Majithia's plea on January 5 for one and a half hours but did not pass an order on interim protection and instead sought a response from the state government by January 10. This was Majithia’s second attempt to get the pre-arrest bail plea, after his previous petition was dismissed by Mohali Court on December 24.

After he was granted anticipatory bail, Congress had claimed that the court's decision was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'interference' in the matter. In a tweet, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the SAD leader had 'colluded' with PM Modi to evade the arrest.

Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on December 20, ahead of the crucial Punjab polls. On the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an FIR was registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act.