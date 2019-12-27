SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa Slams Congress, Sandeep Dikshit Over 'Police Is Corrupt' Remark

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa lashed out at Congress over Sandeep Dikshit's remark about police and armed forces being 'corrupt' and said this showed the mentality of the party.

"We condemn the remarks made by Sandeep Dikshit calling the police and armed forces 'corrupt'. We are proud of our jawans who defend the borders and hail Mother India when they give their ultimate sacrifice," Sirsa said.

READ | Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Attacks Police Force, Says "more Than Half Of Them Are Corrupt"

Congress mentality

Saying that the remarks by Congressmen show their disrespect towards the security forces, Sirsa said, "Is this Congress' mentality of accusing those defending India at Siachen and at Pakistan border of being corrupt and doing bad things? It is Congress who brought law like NRC and now it's inflaming sectarian tensions across the country. Their mentality is to call wrong those who call them wrong, be it the Army."

जो जवान सियाचिन पर अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना देश की सरहदों की रक्षा करते हैं @INCIndia आज उन्हीं की सच्चाई और देशप्रेम पर उंगली उठा रही है



मुझे शर्म आती है इस पार्टी के लीडरों की हरकतों पर!!



मैं देश के हर जवान से कांग्रेस की घटिया सोच और लांछनबाजी के लिये माफ़ी माँगता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/o98SzV3Bvc — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 27, 2019

READ | CONFRONTED: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Unapologetic After 'Police Is Corrupt' Remark

Apologise on behalf of leaders

"I apologise to those jawans at the border who were hurt by the disgusting statements of such leaders. We are proud of our army because of whom we are safe," the Delhi MLA further said.

READ | GVL Narasimha Rao Accuses Cong Of Lying Over CAA, Retorts 'was Manmohan Singh Communal?'

Sandeep Dikshit's controversial statement

Congress leader, and son of the late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit on Friday, stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”.

He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution. When confronted by Republic TV, he said he will not apologise and defended his statement saying he was not talking about the forces in general, but some elements.

READ | First Time, Top Congress Leader Kirip Chaliha Admits Party Allowed Infiltrators For Votes