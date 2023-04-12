'Sadhvi Pragya, Col Purohit Had No Role In 2006 Malegaon Blast': Ex-ADGP's Big Revelation

In a big revelation, former Additional DGP PK Jain, who supervised the 2006 Malegaon blasts probe, said that the accused in the 2008 blasts were linked to the 2006 blasts without any evidence. He also stated that so many people turning hostile in the case, which is unusual.

More than 300 witnesses have been examined in the 2008 Malegaon blast case so far and 34 of them have turned hostile. On Wednesday, a witness was produced before the special NIA court but he was dropped by the special prosecutor citing them as "irrelevant witness".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Jain said that he was involved in the investigation of 2006 blasts. "In 2006 blasts, we had conducted a fair investigation and certain individuals were chargesheeted based on the evidence we had. This perticular information was also maintained not only by Nashik Police but ATS and CBI subsequently. After 2008 blast, I learned that all accused in 2006 blasts have been discharged and a new set of accused (in 2008 blasts) were shown as accused in 2006 blasts. There was no evidence to link 2006 blasts to 2008 blast accused," he said.

Sadhvi Pragya and Colonel Purohit had no role in the 2006 blast: Ex-ADGP

On alleged 'Pakistan links' in the 2006 blasts, he said, "There were two individuals who had come via Nepal to orchestrate blasts in Malegaon in 2006...It was only that it was mentioned in the statement of some accused and they left a day prior to the blasts. The blast was carried out by individuals in Malegaon."

"When the 2008 blasts took place, the same accused were framed in the 2006 blast. My investigation and that of two different agencies found that the initial accused arrested by us were actually accused. I had no reason to believe why these accused were discharged and why a new set of accused was introduced. Sadhvi Pragya and Colonel Purohit had no role in the 2006 blast," he said, adding, "So many people turning hostile in a case is absolutely unusual and it is not common."