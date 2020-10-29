‘Sadhvi Pragya Was In Illegal Custody’: Lawyer Reveals Horrific Details Of MP’s Ordeal

Soon after BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur narrated the inhumanely physical torture inflicted on her by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was then a part of the investigation into the Malegaon Blast case, her lawyer Avinash Gupta revealed even more horrific details of the atrocities during the investigation.

"I must tell, Sadhvi Ji could not narrate minute details today, because of the torture she has suffered and because of the various ailments she is even now suffering with. She could not narrate all the details," senior Lawyer Avinash Gupta said.

"She was also kept in illegal custody initially, without any information to the court about her arrest. These physical and mental tortures were done during that custody initially. She has also hinted that she was shown some films etc., those were blue films, and she was threatened that if she does not give the statements as desired by the police she would also be treated like those in the blue films and the utterances used by the policemen including Param Bir Singh were such that I can't repeat them on this program live," Avinash Gupta added.

'Param Bir beat me with belts till I lay unconscious'

Sadhvi Pragya, while speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, elaborated on the monstrosity that she suffered at the hands of Param Bir Singh and others during the investigation into the Malegaon Blast case in which she claims she was falsely implicated.

While giving the horrific accounts of the torture inflicted on her, she further said Parambir Singh grabbed the belts of other policeman and physically hit her continuously after which she collapsed. "He did not stop at that, he continued beating me and torturing me even after I collapsed and lay unconscious on the floor. Then they discreetly took me to some hospital and when the hospital submitted the report, it stated that my lungs are damaged due to the brutal assault by the policemen. I used to be physically fit but today my state is such that I struggle to even walk independently. I manage to walk a few steps and then there have been days when I am bedridden for days because my spinal cord has been damaged and I have been facing several other health issues due to the torture that I will never be able to become fit again," Sadhvi Pragya said while narrating the details of the torture.

Malegaon Blast case

Sadhvi Pragya claimed she was falsely framed in the Malegaon Blast case which took place in September 2008 killing six people and injuring dozens when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The Anti-Terrorist Squad team was led by ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was later killed in the 26/11 attacks, arrested seven accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, and others. Sadhvi Pragya, who in 2008 was an ABVP student leader, was later released on bail due to claims of having contracted breast cancer in April 2017. She was in jail for nine years and she still faces trial under other criminal provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has publically claimed 'torture' by Karkare. She has now been elected to Lok Sabha after defeating Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the 2019 Bhopal Lok Sabha polls.

