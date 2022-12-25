SAF Jawan Stoned To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh; 3 People Including Minor Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district wherein a SAF (State Armed Force) jawan was stoned to death by a few people in the Kasai Mandi area.

The incident took place late Friday night when a jawan of the 10th Battalion of SAF, identified as Surendra Singh, was posted at the Kasai Mandi outpost under Kotwali police station in the Damoh district when he allegedly heard a few people making now. Singh came outside the police post and saw some drunk people abusing and fighting with each other. The SAF jawan tried to stop the fight, but they reportedly pelted stones at him which led to his death.

CCTV footage of this shocking incident has also surfaced in which the accused are seen pelting stones at the SAF personnel. According to the police, three people including one minor have been arrested in the connection with this matter.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhawna Dangi narrated the horrifying ordeal. "A sad incident occurred last night in which a SAF jawan posted at a police outpost in the Kasai Mandi area was killed by stone pelting. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a few people were making noise in the area after which the jawan went there to reason with them. After this, he had a dispute with them and the accused hit him with stones," the CSP said.

"The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light in which the accused were spotted throwing stones at that jawan. The police arrested all the three accused, including a minor involved in the crime," she added. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Harsh Raikwar, Sarif Khan and one minor.

(With inputs from ANI)