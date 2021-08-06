Sagar Dhankar Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Sushil Kumar

Delhi's Rohini Court on Friday has taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against wrestler Sushil Kumar and others in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court has issued a production warrant against the wrestler and others who are in jail. The accused persons would appear in the court on the next date of hearing, i.e. August 20. The cognisance was taken by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Sambha. In the charge sheet, Sushil Kumar has been made the main accused, and it also mentions the name of around 12 other accused.

According to Delhi Police's 170-page charge sheet, the motive behind the crime is said to be a conflict over a flat in Delhi's Model Town locality. The cops have also listed down evidence they gathered during the probe. The evidence includes the statements of eye-witnesses, CCTV footage and the mobile location of the accused. Delhi Police has more than 100 witnessed in the murder case of the 23-year-old and is waiting for the forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

On July 22, Delhi Police arrested Surjeet Grewal, an accused in the murder case and a close associate of Sushil Kumar. On July 19, the cops arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the case. Delhi Police's special cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala on May 23. The two are now under judicial custody.

Sagar Dhankar murder case

According to reports, on the intervening nights of May 4 this year, a brawl happened between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, where a firing was also reported. In the incident, some wrestlers were injured and admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, one of the wrestlers, succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Days later, Prince Dalal was arrested with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing Sonu Maha, is said to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the case.

