Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi Police Likely To Submit First Charge-sheet On August 2

The Delhi Police is likely to submit its first charge sheet in the Sagar Rana murder case on Monday, August 2, Crime Branch sources told ANI on Sunday. Around 12 accused have been named in the case so far, including wrestler Sushil Kumar. Even after multiple arrests, the police are yet to nab six more individuals in connection with the murder that took place at Chhatrasal Stadium. The police have successfully gathered more than 50 witnesses in the case.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi Tihar Jail in connection with the killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana in Chhatrasal Stadium's parking lot. It is believed that Sagar was murdered at the behest of Sushil Kumar following a heated argument.

The police had also accessed several CCTV footage which helped them nab the accused. The Crime Branch is expected to provide more evidence with the charge sheet and have expected a conviction in the case. Earlier, the officials were awaiting the forensic report to file the charge sheet.

Sagar Rana wrestler murder case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium, which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns.

Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.