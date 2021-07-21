Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi Police To File First Chargesheet In August

The Delhi Police is set to submit a first chargesheet in the Sagar Rana murder case in August, Crime Branch sources have informed Republic TV. According to the sources, 12 accused have been named in the chargesheet, including wrestler Sushil Kumar. Even after multiple arrests, the police are yet to nab six more individuals in connection with the murder that took place at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police to file chargesheet in Sagar Rana murder case

So far, Sushil Kumar and several of his aides have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi Tihar Jail after he was arrested. It is believed that Sagar Rana was murdered in Chhatrasal Stadium's parking lot at the behest of Sushil Kumar following a heated argument.

The police had also accessed several CCTV footage which helped them nab the accused. In addition, the Crime Branch is yet to receive the forensic report from the FSL lab. Therefore, the police have requested FSL to provide the forensic report as soon as possible as it is crucial for the chargesheet. Sources further informed that the draft chargesheet is ready. The police are expecting to provide more evidence with the chargesheet and have expected a conviction in the case. However, without the forensic report, the police will not file the chargesheet, sources added.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.