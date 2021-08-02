Sagar Rana Murder Case: Police To File 170-page Chargesheet In Delhi Court

The Delhi Police will file the charge sheet in the Rohini Court on Monday in connection with the Sagar Rana murder case. According to reports, the police will file a nearly 170-page charge sheet in which 13 accused have been named, including wrestler Sushil Kumar. In addition, the police will also provide CCTV evidence of the place where the crime took place. Other details of the charge sheet include the forensic report and mobile phone locations of the accused.

Moreover, further details of the charge sheet also mention that over 50 witnesses including the security guard of the Chhatrasal Stadium have been named in the Sagar Rana Murder Case. Other witnesses include Sagar Dhankar's neighbours. The police are charging the accused with murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy even as five other accused are still absconding and are yet to be arrested.

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.