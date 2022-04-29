Saharanpur ATS Arrests Darul Uloom Student For Suspicious Activities, Probe Underway

In a major development, the Saharanpur Anti-Terrorism Squad has now arrested a student of Darul Uloom for suspicious activities. The ATS team made the arrest late at night on Thursday. According to information accessed by Republic TV, the student identified as Talha Tarulakdar Bin Farooq has been staying in Deoband since 2015 using fake documents.

The Saharanpur ATS team on Thursday night went to Deoband and arrested a student from his room. The student, who was allegedly involved in many suspicious activities, has been staying in Deoband using fake Bangladeshi documents. Identified by the ATS team, Talha originally hails from Bangladesh. According to sources, the student was involved in suspicious activities while staying here as a student.

ATS arrests student from Deoband

The ATS has now picked up Talha, a student of Darul Uloom after it was found that he wasn’t carrying a domicile certificate, a document that proves him as a resident of India. According to further information accessed, Talha had been studying in Darul Uloom since 2015 using fake documents including a fake Aadhar card and other identity cards that have been recovered from Talha’s room no 61. The ATS was continuously monitoring the student for involvement in suspicious activities. A further probe will now be carried out by the agency. Sections under which the arrest has taken place are yet to be revealed by the ATS team.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack accused in judicial custody till May 3

Earlier this month, the ATS had carried out raids in seven Uttar Pradesh cities including Saharanpur in connection with the Gorakhnath temple attack case. Earlier this week, UP ADG Prashant Kumar informed that the prime accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi's police custody has been extended until May 3. On Monday, the ATS produced Murtaza for police custody remand in ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow. He has been booked under sections 16,18 20 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as terror links were found to the accused arrested after he attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple.

