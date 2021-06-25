'Saket Gokhale Should Check His Facts' Says Lakshmi Puri's Lawyer Raian Karanjawala

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife and former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri sent a legal notice to activist Saket Gokhale. Republic TV spoke exclusively with her lawyer and Karanjawala & Co. Managing Director Raian Karanjawala. In his tweets, Saket Gokhale had questioned the sources of income of Laxmi Puri. Speaking to Republic TV, Karanjawala cleared the air around the legal notice sent to Gokhale and explained why his tweets were malicious.

Background of Lakshmi Puri

Speaking about Lakshmi Puri's background, Raian Karanjawala informed that Puri joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1974, the same year Hardeep Puri joined. However, speaking of two differences, Raian Karanjawala stated that Lakshmi Puri topped her batch while achieving the second rank in the All India administrative exams. Secondly, he remarked that Lakshmi Puri, unlike her husband Hardeep Puri did not continue throughout her career in the Indian diplomatic service.

"Hardeep remained till the end, as long as he was a bureaucrat in the Indian diplomatic service. Lakshmi worked for 28 years in the IFS up to 2002 and then directly worked for 15 years at the United Nations," said Raian Karanjawala

On Saket Gokhale's tweets and allegations

Referring to the activist's tweet, Puri's lawyer stated that Gokhale made an allegation that in 2006, the Puris bought a house in Switzerland for which they made a down payment of 4.3 crores. The lawyer continued to refer to Gokhale's tweet that stated that Hardeep Puri, who was a serving bureaucrat at the time must be earning around Rs 10- 12 lakhs a year. He went on to say that Lakshmi Puri would have earned the same amount. Therefore Gokhale had questioned how the Puris were able to buy the flat in Switzerland. Raian Karanjawala has countered and said that Gokhale should have instead asked directly and that he would have received his answer.

"If only he would have checked with us or asked us, we would have explained it straight away. His facts were totally wrong. She was not on deputation to the UN, infact she was actually working at the UN on a UN salary. She worker from 2002. Her salary was 200,000 USD a year," said Raian Karanjawala

The lawyer has therefore asserted that Lakshmi Puri had the means to buy the flat. Raian Karanjawala further remarked that Hardeep Puri has seen two Rajya Sabha elections, thereby stating that every candidate has to file a detailed affidavit indicating clearly the properties they own and how they acquired them.

"All of this has been done and it has stood the scrutiny of time. All that Saket Gokhale had to do was send us a letter seeking an explanation before tweeting. We would have simply said that he is factually wrong. From 2002, she was working with the UN on a UN salary. She had more than enough money to go ahead and buy the flat. Thats the complete answer and thats where the whole issue stands," the lawyer added.

Raian Karanjawala maintained that Saket Gokhale should have checked the facts with them before putting out his tweets. Lakshmi Puri's lawyer expressed confidence that had the activist checked facts with them. then he would not have tweeted. Karanjawala remarked that Gokhale as a responsible activist should check his facts. Karanjawala has maintained that the matter can be closed if the activist issues an apology to Lakshmi Puri, else he has assured that the matter will be taken to court. Raian Karanjawala has maintained that Saket Gokhale should have crossed checked with the Puris about their income

"We are not here for vengeance. If there is a redressal or an apology, the matter will be settled otherwise as sure as night follows day, we will see him in court," said Raian Karanjawala "I also want to make it clear that this is not about the money about how much we are getting after suing him. We are clearly going to say that in case we get any damages it will be proceeded to the PM Cares Fund. This is about honor and reputation and on that there can be no negotiations" he added

Raian Karanjawala on social media and activists

Raian Karanjawala opined that in case of defamation cases. his company suggests clients to let the matter die out. However, he also acknowledged that some cases need to be addressed and cannot be let go. Referring to his client Lakshmi Puri's case, the lawyer said that it is about middle-class people who worked their way up in the system. Puri's lawyer asserted that one needs hard work to reach that level of a career

"She sat for that exam and topped it back when the brightest minds in India used to appear for those exams. You work yourself up the hierarchy and become the Ambassador to Hungary. You further join the United Nations and you ultimately end up as the former Assistant Secretary-General of the UN and the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women," Raian Karanjawala added referring to Lakshmi Puri "You don't get there unless you have worked hard and have very great credentials and the highest levels of impeccable integrity. So when someone casts a slur on you integrity then the time comes to say enough is enough. Apologise or get ready to go to court," added Raian Karanjawala

Saket Gokhale receives legal notice

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife and former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri has sent a legal notice to alleged activist Saket Gokhale over his tweets questioning the sources of income of the former envoy. The notice was sent through her lawyer and Karanjawala & Co. Managing Director Raian Karanjawala. In addition, she has also sought immediate removal of these tweets. The notice also seeks an apology from Gokhale along with an undertaking that the same would not be repeated.