Saki Naka Rape Case: CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Review Meet With State HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a review meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil at the DG office. As per reports, this meeting was conducted with chiefs of all police forces regarding the issue of the safety of women in Maharashtra. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manukumar Srivastava were also present in the review meeting.

While speaking to reporters, Dilip Walse Patil informed that an investigation in the Saki Naka rape case is currently underway. He further informed that in today's review meeting, details relating to the case have been taken from the Mumbai police. The review meeting comes after the horrific Mumbai rape case where a 33-year-old was brutalised inside a tempo in the city's Saki Naka area.

Maharashtra CM orders fast-tracking of Saki Naka rape case

On September 11, Uddhav Thackeray directed the Mumbai police to expedite the investigation in the Saki Naka rape case. After speaking to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the CM announced that the case would be fast-tracked to deliver justice to the victim. He has also asked the officers to file a charge sheet in the case within a month.

A statement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office read, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken complete information about the (Mumbai rape) incident & has spoken to Police Commissioner. He said the case would be taken on fast track and the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation."

Mumbai rape case

In a horrific incident that has taken place in the heart of Mumbai, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The police officer informed that the victim was found unconscious late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area.

Giving out details of the police investigation so far, the Mumbai Police official informed that one accused (45) has been arrested. He has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC. The police suspect that more people could have been involved in the crime. The arrested accused in the Sakinaka rape case has been sent to 10-day police custody by a Mumbai Court till September 21. Meanwhile, the rape victim passed away at the Rajawadi Hospital after a 33-hour long fight to survive.

(Image: ANI)