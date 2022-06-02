Sakinaka Rape Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Gives Death Sentence To Convict

In a key development, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced Sakinaka rape convict Mohan Chauhan to death. The Dindoshi court awarded the death penalty to the convict in connection with the brutal rape of a 30-year-old woman in Sakinaka in September 2021.

On May 30, Mohan Chauhan was found guilty on charges including murder, rape, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and was convicted in the case nearly 8 months after the heinous incident. The Mumbai Police had undertaken swift action in the matter and had filed a chargesheet in just 18 days. During the course of the trial, 37 witnesses were examined, including the victim’s parents. The sessions court was to pronounce the quantum of punishment on June 1.

Sakinaka rape case

In a horrific incident in the heart of India's financial capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on September 10, 2021. According to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police, the accused Mohan Chauhan knew the victim and they were close to each other. The victim did not fulfil a promise she made to Mohan Chauhan, after which, he was angry with her. Chauhan was trying to meet her, and contact her 25 days prior to the crime, but failed to.

As per the chargesheet, when he saw her after 25 days, he attacked her out of anger. He used a rod like a weapon to hit her and also inserted it in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The police drove the woman to Rajawadi Hospital in the same tempo in which she was attacked but on September 11, she succumbed to her injuries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a fast-track trial in the case and had directed the Mumbai Police to expedite the investigation and ensure that the chargesheet is filed in a month. Mohan Chauhan was arrested within a few hours of the incident after being identified with the help of CCTV footage and booked under 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the IPC.