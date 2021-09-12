Sakinaka Rape Case: NCW Meets Victim's Family; Asks Maha DGP To Fast-track Chargesheet

After meeting the family of the Sakinaka rape victim, a team of the National Commission of Women (NCW) later on Sunday met Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey. Speaking to the media thereafter, NCW member Chandramukhi Devi once again condemned the incident and demanded that a chargesheet in the case be filed as soon as is possible, and action be taken against those found guilty through a fast-track court.

Chandramukhi Devi said, "A chargesheet should be filed as soon as possible and strict action should be taken against perpetrators through a fast-track court".

NCW demands compensation for rape victim's family

"I've demanded Rs 10 lakh to be provided to victim's children and arrangements to be made for their education", further outlined the NCW member. Earlier in the day, Chandramukhi Devi had met the rape victim's family and had also inspected the site of the crime, and the hospital where she was admitted after the incident came to light.

After her passing away, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale in a press conference underlined that a special investigation team will be formed, and the same will be headed by ACP Jyotsna Rasam. The SIT, as per Mumbai CP, has been given a month's deadline to investigate the case and submit the report.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting with Mumbai CP had announced that the case will be fast-tracked.

Sakinaka rape case

In a horrific incident that has taken place in the heart of India's Financial Capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. She was found by the Mumbai police at around 2:30 to 3:00 am in tempo and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where she was on ventilator support for over 33 hours, until she passed away on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police has so far taken into custody one person named Mohan, who hails from the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He has been booked under sections 302, 376, 323, and 504 of the IPC. He is to stay in police custody for 10 days, until September 21.