Congress Asks On Evidence Being Destroyed With Vikas Dubey's House; Wants Gangster Tried

Even as UP police and administration has taken numerous step in the last 48 hours to nab Gangster Vikas Dubey, senior leader of Congress and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has asked which laws allowed the UP administration to demolish his house. Taking to Twitter, he said that Vikas Dubey is a heinous criminal but he must face trial and asked:

"But what law allows demolition of the house where he lived? Is there no need to preserve scene of crime and all evidence to match the post mortem reports? Must understand law violated for the guilty invites the State to violate it for the innocent. Rule of law, not of men (in khaki) is our constitutional choice."

Eye for eye makes the wholeworld blind. Vikas Dubey is a heinous criminal but still must face trial before being punished. Those who protected him must be put on trial as well. But what law allows demolition of the house where he lived? — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 5, 2020

This comes after Congress UP in charge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Aditynath government on the law and order situation in UP, saying it has "deteriorated" and criminals have become "fearless". She also said that neither the general public nor the police are safe in UP and advised Chief Minister Adityanath to take strict action in the case without any laxity.

Developments in the case

On Sunday, Kanpur Police arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey - the first arrest in the case. who gunned down eight policemen and injured seven others when the latter were raiding his residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh police has increased the bounty on history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

As per sources, however, Vikas Dubey's last location in the state has been tracked to Auraiyya though it is considered possible that he may have then have fled to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. The UP police has contacted its counterparts in both states. Further, sources add that Dubey fled his home with dozens of CCTV cameras that were installed at his now demolished residence.

THREAD: What's happening in the #VikasDubey case shows how 'thok denge' policy adopted by @myogiadityanath was a complete political failure. You cannot supplant rule of law with rule by gun & hope for a positive result. The UP CM is responsible for this disastrous policy [1/n] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2020

READ | Kanpur encounter: 21 associates of gangster Vikas Dubey identified; search for 19 on

This comes after Kanpur police on Saturday identified 21 associates of Dubey. Kanpur zone Inspector-General informed that 2 of the 21 associates were killed in the encounter on Friday, while the search for the remaining 19 associates is on. Earlier on Saturday, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. Meanwhile, Dubey's house was also demolished. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual conference with all police zones and has planned to fix a timeline to nab such gangsters, as per sources. He also instructed the police on 'Operation Clean' to prevent casualties during the raid, as per sources. More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab Dubey.

READ | Kanpur encounter: UP CM to set deadline to nab gangster at emergency meet with UP police

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

READ | Kanpur SHO suspended over negligence after call records found with killer Vikas Dubey

READ | Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey's house demolished