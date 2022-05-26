Samajwadi Party Leader Yusuf Malik, Close Aide Of Azam Khan Booked Under Gangster Act

In a development, Uttar Pradesh police have now booked SP leader and Azam Khan’s close aide Yusuf Malik under the Gangster Act. The police registered cases against six including Yusuf Malik after they received complaints against the “gang”. The SP leader Malik and his aides allegedly formed a gang and intimidated people.

Yusuf Malik, known as a close aide of SP leader Azam Khan, was earlier booked for allegedly threatening the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Moradabad. Malik, who was earlier lodged in the Rampur Jail for threatening the municipal official was slapped with NSA by Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal. The development had come in the case against the senior SP leader who has been accused of threatening the corporation officials after they sealed the building of his son-in-law for tax recovery in March.

Malik was taken into custody for further probe after a case was registered in Moradabad's civil line and Katghar police station. According to the complaint, the SP leader formed a gang and intimidated the additional municipal commissioner. This comes only days after Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur prison after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case.

Azam Khan released from prison after getting bail in 88th case

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur prison on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case. This was the 88th case lodged against Khan, who has been in prison since February 2020. In previous orders, the court had granted him bail in the earlier 87 cases.

The latest matter was related to alleged land grabbing and forgery at Rampur Public School. Khan was accused of forging building certificates to get recognition for the school. A prominent Muslim face of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and among its seniormost leaders, Khan had a host of cases filed against him after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. He still managed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur and the 2022 state polls while in prison. Following his release, Khan took oath as MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

Image: Twitter/ PTI