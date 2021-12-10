In a key development, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar moved the Mumbai City Civil Court seeking an injunction on Google, Facebook and Twitter from hosting defamatory content against them or their relatives. This comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik levelling a series of allegations against Wankhede and his family. In his plea, the IRS officer contended that the "character assassination" is done on social media platforms at the behest of "vested interests" who are affected by the probe carried out by him in his official capacity.

Sameer Wankhede affirmed, "I say that I have been notorious for taking action without looking at the background of the offender and in appreciation of the same, I have climbed the administrative hierarchy in the respective departments steadily based on upright and honest demenour. I say that owing to the nature of my interference and owing to the postings I get and the postings being in Mumbai, most of my offenders are either connected to politics or film industry. That as such, the forces working against me are well connected to the local authorities and social media channels run by the defendants abovenamed."

The petition added, "I say that the misinformation campaign is a consequence of vested interests that are affected by investigations carried out by me in my official capacity. The Defendants (Google, Facebook, Twitter) are under the IT Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder are required to ensure that such misinformation, defamatory and depracatory statements are not permitted on their platforms. For this reason, I have impleaded the Grievance Officers who are statutorily require to censure such illegal conduct."

"I say that when statutorily appointed Special Investigation Teams have been set up, such continued illegal tirade against me and the Plaintiff No.2 (Kranti Redkar) is purely intended to discredit me and my official work. Considering that the Special Investigation Teams will be doing their job, it is only just and fair that the defendants be directed to prevent misuse of their platforms to threaten and defame me for being a Government servant who has no other remedy. I say that in the event I am denied such reliefs the same would set a troubling precedent for misuse of the Defendant's powerful platform as against honest and fearless government officers," Wankhede elaborated.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede & his wife approached the Bombay City Civil Court at Dindoshi seeking directions to social media platforms Google, Facebook/Meta &Twitter to restrain from displaying or publishing defamatory contents against them pic.twitter.com/vqrzsG0ajN — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Nawab Malik's charges against Sameer Wankhede

On October 25, Nawab Malik alleged that Sameer Wankhede corrected his father's name and used a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. He stated that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and asserted that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. Clarifying that he harbours no ill-will against the NCB, he claimed that Wankhede registers "fake cases" in order to extort money from people.

Moreover, he alleged that the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director is tapping phones via two private persons. The Maharashtra Minister also stated that he had received a letter sent by an unnamed official of the NCB who cited instances of 26 "fake cases" allegedly registered by Wankhede. It is pertinent to note that Dnyandev Wankhede has already filed a police complaint demanding Malik be booked under Section 3 (punishments for offences of atrocities) of the SC/ST Act, Sections 499 (defamation), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 508 of the IPC and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the IT Act.