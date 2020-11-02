Sameet Thakkar Gets Rearrested After Getting Bail In Nagpur Court For Tweets On Thackerays

Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested by Mumbai Police for making "objectionable" comments against CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Minister Aaditya Thackeray has been granted bail on Monday in a Nagpur Court. However, soon after getting bail, he was rearrested by the Mumbai Police.

According to sources, he will be produced in court on Tuesday to seek transit remand after which he will be Mumbai. He was first arrested on October 24 and was under police custody till October 30, after which the court extended his custody till November 2. The Police had first booked him for the tweets on July 2, based on several complaints.

And Mumbai VP Road Police has re-arrested him & bringing him to Mumbai from Nagpur.#AghadiSarkarEmergency https://t.co/hsvwJQPdKQ — Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) (@SureshNakhua) November 2, 2020

There was widespread criticism over the manner in which the Police brought Sameet Thakkar to court, with hands tied with rope and face covered with a black hood. Netizens were shocked and asked why he was being brought like a dreaded criminal.

Is @thakkar_sameet a terrorist, is he an animal, is he a danger to the nation that he’s being treated in this manner? This goes against every tenet of humanity. Irrespective of political views, it is completely unlawful & immoral.All of us should be raising our voice against this pic.twitter.com/tUkrktUPgF — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 30, 2020

At the time of the arrest, police had described Thakkar as a BJP functionary. However, BJP has categorically denied Thakkar being either a functionary or a member of the party's IT cell. However, BJP had categorically denied Thakkar either being a BJP functionary or a member of the party's IT cell.

Booked for tweets against CM

Thakkar, who has over 62,700 followers on Twitter had referred to CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Modern day Aurangazeb', while referring to Aaditya as 'Penguin beta’ in his tweets on June 1, and July 30. Several complaints were filed by Shiv Sena members taking objection to Thakkar's tweets - calling it 'vulgar and obscene', as per reports. Reports state that the Police booked Thakkar under sections 292 (obscene acts or words in public), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. On October 12, he had tweeted in connection with the Mumbai power outage with the hashtag #PowerlessUddhav.

Challenging the FIR against him, Thakkar approached the Bombay High Court to seek cancellation of the FIR and avoid arrest - which ordered him to record his statement in VP Road Police station. Thakkar complied with the court's direction but then left the VP Road police station citing fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court asked Thakkar to visit the police station again on October 16 which he didn't, leading to his arrest on October 24 with him being in police custody till date.

