Sameet Thakkar Sent To 6 Days Police Custody For His Tweets Against Thackerays

Nagpur resident and YouTuber Sameet Thakkar who was arrested for 'objectionable' comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on social media has been sent to 6 days police custody. Thakkar was arrested by the Mumbai police on October 24 and then re-arrested even after he got bail in the previous case. Maharashtra Police had first booked him for the same tweets on July 2.

His brother Rishi Thakkar while speaking to Republic TV said, "All of you can see how he was taken to court. Back to back, he is been arrested and now Mumbai police have arrested him. It's a black day for freedom of expression. All of us can see what's happening in Maharashtra. We are moving to the apex court for justice. We are pleading for an early hearing from the apex court. Multiple FIRs lodged just to harass a citizen. Don't have words to explain what the CM and his son wants from my brother."

Thakkar brought to court 'bound'

In a shocking visual, Thakkar was brought to court, bound & with a black cloth covering his face. This has shocked the nation, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi who asked 'Is he a danger to the nation?', terming it 'against tenets of humanity'. Thakkar's brother Rishi opined, "It's a human rights' violation by police as my brother's hands were tied & face was covered with black cloth when he was brought to court today. They're treating him the way hardcore terrorist is treated".

Is @thakkar_sameet a terrorist, is he an animal, is he a danger to the nation that he’s being treated in this manner? This goes against every tenet of humanity. Irrespective of political views, it is completely unlawful & immoral.All of us should be raising our voice against this pic.twitter.com/tUkrktUPgF — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 30, 2020

Reports state that the Police booked Thakkar under sections 292 (obscene acts or words in public), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Challenging the FIR against him, Thakkar approached the Bombay High Court to seek cancellation of the FIR and avoid arrest - which ordered him to record his statement. Thakkar complied with the court's direction but then escaped the VP Road police station citing fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court asked Thakkar to visit the police station again on October 16 which he didn't. This led to his arrest on October 24 with him being in police custody till date.

