Sandalwood Drug Case: Karnataka HC Grants Bail To Sanjjanaa Galrani On Medical Grounds

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) in September in the Sandalwood Drugs scandal. The bench headed by Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar granted her bail 'on medical grounds' on a bond of Rs 3 lakh with two sureties. The actor has been asked to mark her attendance twice every month and co-operate with the investigation while promising to not tamper with any evidence.

The Court while granting her bail has directed further communication to the Jail authorities by today. The actor is expected to be released by this evening or by tomorrow morning. Sanjjanaa had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and the Indian Penal Code and had been in custody for almost 3 months.

Notably, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar had earlier rejected Galrani's bail in November. Back then, the SSP had contended that there is a 'real conspiracy' between accused persons Sanjjanaa and fellow arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi and there was a possibility of tampering of evidence if granted bail.

Sandalwood drug racket

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to their supposed political connection. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran were then arrested by the NCB which conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

The political angle to the drug racket came to light when CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was named by one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop. Sanjjanaa Galrani has been accused of selling narcotics at farmhouses, 5-star hotels, clubs and pubs.

