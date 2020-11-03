Sandalwood Drug Case: Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Sanjjana Galrani & Ragini Dwivedi

Accused of consuming banned narcotic substances, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, rejected the bail plea of actors Sanjjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi. The High Court had reserved its verdict for today after hearing the arguments last week. A single-judge bench headed by Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar pronounced its verdict. The duo had been arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 8.

Galrani's counsel Hasmath Pasha argued that the investigating agency has not yet determined the quantity of drugs consumed by the Kannada actor. On this basis, he contended that bail cannot be denied. The senior advocate also cited the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of consuming drugs. Pasha highlighted that Galrani has been in custody for more than 50 days and even after searching her house and seizing electronic gadgets, no evidence had been found. The two actresses have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and the Indian Penal Code.

READ | Sandalwood drug Case: K'taka HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa

The counsel appearing for Ragini Dwivedi put forth the same argument. Furthermore, they also stated that there would be no likelihood of tampering with evidence if the actors were granted bail. Dwivedi's counsel contended that since drugs were not seized from her possession, it could not be attributed to the actor.

On the other hand, the Special Public Prosecutor (SSP) asserted that the investigation is pending and would be appropriate if the accused remain in custody. The SSP contended that there is a 'real conspiracy' between the accused persons and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence if granted bail.

READ | CPM Neta's Son In Trouble? Link Between Politicians, Gold Smuggler & Drug Traffickers Out

CP(M) neta's son has also been linked with the Sandalwood drug scandal. CP(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son - actor Bineesh Kodiyeri has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the drug scandal and has been booked for money laundering. He was named by one of the drug peddlers arrested in the Sandalwood drug case.

Sandalwood drug racket

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses wheo were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

READ | Bengaluru Judge Hearing Sandalwood Drugs & DJ Halli Riots Cases Gets Explosive-laced Mail

READ | Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi's Police Custody Extended For 5 More Days