Sandeep Sangwan Seeks Delhi HC's Directions To Centre For Selection As Dronacharya Awardee

On November 9, Hockey Coach Sandeep Sangwan urged the Delhi High Court to issue direction to the government to consider him for the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for the year 2021 for his performance as a coach. In the plea before the court, Sangwan has challenged the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to not select his name for the aforesaid felicitation.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, to take instruction on the plea under concern and listed the matter for further hearing on November 12.

'Highly qualified and highly experienced hockey coach'

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Sangwan, orally submitted before the court that the petitioner is a highly qualified and highly experienced hockey coach. The move holds relevance as the Ministry on November 2 did not select Sangwan's name for the Dronacharya Award.

In the petition filed through lawyer R Arunadhri Iyer, Sangwan urged the Delhi HC to issue direction to the government to confer the Award for the year 2021 to the Petitioner for his meritorious performance as a coach based on the points system introduced in compliance with the orders of the Court.

As per Sandeep Sangwan's petition, he has trained four of the members of the team that obtained the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, 2020, besides numerous other Olympians and members who are awardees of Padma Shri Award, Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna Award. The plea further states that the petitioner has also worked as a Manager on multiple occasions for the National Men's team along with the coach.

Plea seeks proper time schedule for Dronacharya Awardee declaration

Sangwan has sought to issue directions to the Centre to lay down a proper time schedule for the declaration of the Dronacharya Award and other Sports Awards i.e. by the end of the month of May annually, so as to grant reasonable time and opportunity to elite sportspersons in the matter at hand.

Furthermore, the Hockey coach has sought to issue directions to the Central government to publish all records including but not limited to minutes of meetings, a comparative tabular chart, containing points of all sportspersons, etc. under the Scheme on its official website within seven working days of the recommendations being placed by competent authorities and Selection Committee.