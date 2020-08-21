Sandip Ssingh Spoke Of Call From Dubai; Asked Cop To Evict Me, Claims Eyewitness

More eyebrows are being raised about Sandip Ssingh’s presence and conduct surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After the family claimed that they had never met him, some claiming he was ordering people around at the late star’s home, apart from his suspicious statements, it has also been revealed that he handled the entire situation at the Cooper Hospital too, where SSR’s post-mortem was conducted. An eyewitness, who was present at the venue and even showed the body of Sushant to Rhea Chakraborty, stated that Sandip was the ‘mastermind’ of the case.

Eye-witness questions conduct of Sandip Ssingh

Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is associated with the Rajput outfit Karni Sena, had visited the Cooper Hospital on instructions of a person named Suraj Singh, to help with the formalities and also to aid Rhea Chakraborty and her family see Sushant’s mortal remains. He claimed that he was the one who showed the body to Rhea, and he was shocked when he heard her say ‘sorry babu.’

Moreover, Sandip, who called himself a ‘close friend’ of Susant, controlled the entire situation at the hospital, claimed Rathore. Explaining the turn of events, Rathore said Sandip handled everything, right from whom to call, to who all should be present there.

“I and Suraj Singh were waiting at the hospital and looking at the things, I felt Sandip Ssingh could be his relative. I asked Suraj Singh, he told me they used to work together and lived together, I thought maybe he was close. I asked him about Neeraj Singh (Sushant's cousin) because a blood relation had to accept the body, but he told me that Neeraj will come directly to the crematorium," Rathore said.

"When Suraj Singh introduced me as a Karni Sena representative and a film producer, Sandip ran away making excuses, with a paper and phone in his hand, while also speaking to the media. There were Sushant’s friends around, some who were taking out the photocopies, and I, Suraj Singh we all were standing there," he added.

Rathore continued, "And then Sandip tells something like, 'Got a call from Dubai last night’ to the officer and when I got a bit alerted, he signalled to the officer to ask me to go. The cop then asked me who I was and I told him that for a hour I was here, but he did not ask me. I told him that I had only come as a Rajput brother and that we came to give condolences.”

Rathore also wrote to Bandra DCP Abhishek Trimukhe about the entire event in a bid to help make some breakthrough in the case. He obliged when asked for written submission, but could not make to the station when asked to. However, later when he tried to contact the officer and tried to meet him, he was unavailable and no action has been taken yet on his written complaint too.

