Sanjay Raut Booked For Using Abusive Language Against BJP Women Leaders In Delhi

Sanjay Raut used an abusive word against BJP woman leader and later claimed it only meant stupid and the FIR against the Shiv Sena leader is a political move.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader alleged that he used abusive language against party members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said on Sunday. Confirming the usage of obscene language, Raut took it to Twitter and said this is 'nothing but an attempt to pressurize me!' as according to him other BJP leaders have used much more objectionable words against women. The complaint was filed by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

Last year, Raut had landed in a similar situation after he had used the term 'H---khor' against Kangana Ranaut and later defended saying it meant 'naughty'. 

The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that the FIR was a 'political move':

Sanjay Raut confirms the usage of the abusive word

Taking it to Twitter, Raut said that he only used a Hindi abusive word which translates to stupid in English. 

FIR against Sanjay Raut

In her complaint, the BJP leader has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made "shocking comments" against BJP workers. The FIR has been registered under Sections 509 and 500 of IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks against female BJP members, on the complaint of a woman BJP worker. 

Sanjay Raut uses abusive language against Kangana Ranaut

Quoting Sanjay Raut’s dialogue with a reporter where the Sena leader is seen hurling abuses against the actress for her remark on Mumbai city, a BJP leader stated that Raut’s remarks - specifically a horrific 'H---khor' abuse - showed no fear of the law as he is ‘protected’ from all offences. Raut later turned the entire matter into a joke by claiming that in his eyes the translation of the word was 'naughty'. At that time, BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh had filed a criminal complaint against Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut for allegedly using obscene and derogatory language against actress Kangana Ranaut.

