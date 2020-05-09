Sanjay Raut Mocks Centre With Bizarre Analogy Between Funerals And Liquor Shop Gathering

Amid a relaxed lockdown in several states, the government had eased the restrictions pertaining to the opening of liquor shops. As people thronged to the liquor shops in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay on Friday made a bizzare remark about people gathering outside the shops. Raut stated that the reason so many people were allowed is because, the alcohol shops still had 'spirit' inside them.

"Shops have spirits in them..."

Sanjay Raut tweeted that the government's decision to allow only 20 people to be present at a funeral was because the 'spirit had already left the body'. In addition, he justified the presence of thousands of alcohol hoarders by making a humorous comment while referring to the alcohol spirits in liquor shops.

Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral -

because the spirit has already left the body.



1000's allowed to gather near an alcohol shop,

because the shops have spirits in them. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 8, 2020

Maharashtra eases lockdown

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. Maharashtra has sealed its borders with neighbouring states to prevent smuggling of liquor.

