In Maharashtra, two people were arrested on Tuesday after ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were raised during a procession in Amravati. As per sources, a case was registered against 8 to 10 unidentified people who were part of the procession that was carried out on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the rural area of Amravati. Notably, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, slogans were raised on loudspeaker which was later repeated by the people during the rally. They were also seen waving green colour flags.

The police have registered a case in Paratwada police station of Achalpur Taluka of Amravati under sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) 505 (2) (whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section (2) in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

#BREAKING | FIR filed against atleast 10 for raising 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans in Amravati, Maharashtra. Tune in here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/LyR1AWvB9U — Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)