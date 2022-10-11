Last Updated:

'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised In Maharashtra's Amravati; FIR Registered, Two Arrested

Two people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati after ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were raised during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sunday.

Written By
Astha Singh

RepublicWorld


In Maharashtra, two people were arrested on Tuesday after ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were raised during a procession in Amravati. As per sources, a case was registered against 8 to 10 unidentified people who were part of the procession that was carried out on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the rural area of Amravati. Notably, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. 

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, slogans were raised on loudspeaker which was later repeated by the people during the rally. They were also seen waving green colour flags.

The police have registered a case in Paratwada police station of Achalpur Taluka of Amravati under sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) 505 (2) (whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section (2) in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

(Image: RepublicWorld)

READ | Amravati murder: NIA detains 2 more people in connection with Umesh Kolhe's killing
READ | Amravati murder: NIA arrests 2 new accused who held 'biryani party' after chemist's murder
READ | MP Navneet Rana gets into heated argument with Amravati police; alleges phone tapping
READ | Amravati pharmacist murder case: NIA announces Rs 2 lakh reward on absconding accused
READ | Uddhav's Shiv Sena attacks Shinde faction MLA in Amravati amid Dussehra rally face-off
First Published:
COMMENT