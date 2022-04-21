Sasikala's Woes Continue; Police To Quiz Ex-AIADMK Leader In Kodanad Heist-cum-murder Case

In more trouble for VK Sasikala, the expelled AIADMK general secretary will be quizzed by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case on Thursday. As per sources, a special investigation team led by West Zone IG Sudhakar will conduct the questioning at her niece Krishnapriya's house in Chennai where she is staying at present. This comes days after the SIT interrogated Amma Peravai functionary 'Anubhav' Ravi and ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty. While 200 persons have been questioned in this case, 10 individuals have been arrested and are facing trial in the Kotagiri court.

What is the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case?

Spread over more than 900 acres, the Kodanadu tea estate in TN's Nilgiris district was jointly purchased by the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. On the night of April 23, 2017, 10 persons killed the property's security guard Om Bahadur and looted the bungalow which served as the former TN CM's summer retreat. In a mysterious turn of events, two of the main accused in the case- C Kanagaraj who served as Jayalalithaa's driver in the past and KV Sayan met with separate road accidents within a week after the break-in and the former passed away.

Sasikala's bid for a comeback

On January 27, 2021, VK Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31, 2021, as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In a sudden change of heart on March 3, 2021, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK and visiting several districts.

She faced a major setback on April 11 when a local court in Chennai dismissed her petition against her removal as AIADMK general secretary in 2017. Her plea was rejected by the IV additional city civil court following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator E Palaniswami. While EPS was a part of the AIADMK faction led by Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, both these leaders were expelled as a pre-condition for the merger with the OPS-led party faction.